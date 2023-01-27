CIBC Cuts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Boralex Price Performance

BRLXF opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

