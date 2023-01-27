CIBC Cuts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Boralex Price Performance
BRLXF opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $39.72.
About Boralex
Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boralex (BRLXF)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.