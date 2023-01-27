Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.59. 25,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 101,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $818.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.