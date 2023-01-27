Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 336,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.