Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $48.13. 2,255,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,562,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

