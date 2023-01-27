Citigroup Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $35.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of HZO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 348,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

