Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,195 ($14.80).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 959 ($11.87) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,058.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 877.27.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($28,130.80). Insiders bought 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,626 over the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

