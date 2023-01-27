Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 39,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,054. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.33.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 10.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.