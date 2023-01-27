Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 39,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,054. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 10.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

