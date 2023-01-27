Comparing Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APx Acquisition Corp. I and Trinity Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APx Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $82.19 million 5.74 $132.32 million $0.89 15.08

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than APx Acquisition Corp. I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.6% of APx Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of APx Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares APx Acquisition Corp. I and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APx Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 20.63% 13.37% 5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for APx Acquisition Corp. I and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APx Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than APx Acquisition Corp. I.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats APx Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Rating)

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.