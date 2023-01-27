Comparing Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valneva has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valneva and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.95%. Given Valneva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -1,779.72% -183.12% -123.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 2.31 -$86.87 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 9.75 -$8.78 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Summary

Valneva beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo on February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

