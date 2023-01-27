Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
