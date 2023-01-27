Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Raised to $7.50 at Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

