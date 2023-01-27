Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.74 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Confluent Stock Down 0.4 %

CFLT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 3,316,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

