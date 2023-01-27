Contrasting Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 8.24% 13.27% 5.64% Vivos Therapeutics -155.58% -142.18% -95.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DexCom and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $121.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.13%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than DexCom.

DexCom has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.45 billion 16.82 $154.70 million $0.54 196.59 Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 1.83 -$20.29 million ($1.19) -1.13

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats Vivos Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

