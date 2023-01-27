Cowa LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $225.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

