Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.48 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,657 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

