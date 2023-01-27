Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock remained flat at $72.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,602. The firm has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

