D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. 836,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

