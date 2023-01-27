D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.26. The company had a trading volume of 340,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

