DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,795,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.