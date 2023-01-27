Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
