Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

