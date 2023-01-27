DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 60.9% in January

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 757,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 257,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,378. DSS has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). DSS had a negative net margin of 109.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DSS

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 334,921 shares of DSS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSS

(Get Rating)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

