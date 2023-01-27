Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. 410,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

