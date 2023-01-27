dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

