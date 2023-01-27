E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($13.04) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 29,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.68.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

