EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $593.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

