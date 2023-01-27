EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.
PulteGroup Price Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.