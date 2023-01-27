EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.