EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,542 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,600.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,492.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,524.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.