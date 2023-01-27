EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 30,167 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,167 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $241.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

