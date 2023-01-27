EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 7,121 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 147,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

FCX stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.