EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,103,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,188,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $422.05 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $428.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average of $350.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

