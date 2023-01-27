Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMRAF opened at $40.65 on Monday. Emera has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

