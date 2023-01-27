Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

