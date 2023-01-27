EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 725,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,021,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.