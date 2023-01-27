Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($5.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($10.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($19.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($38.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

EDIT opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $623.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 91.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

