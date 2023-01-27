Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

