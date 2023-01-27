Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $134.39. 3,244,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 42.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.