Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 68,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

