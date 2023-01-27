Exor Capital LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining comprises about 6.0% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned about 4.31% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $64,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after buying an additional 1,993,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
