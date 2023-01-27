Exor Capital LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining comprises about 6.0% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned about 4.31% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $64,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after buying an additional 1,993,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

About Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.