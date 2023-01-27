Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

