Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.99

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $421.86 million and approximately $873,377.49 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99937881 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,405,949.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

