FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $141.30 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

FirstService Profile



FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

