Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.42 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

LIN stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.50. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.