Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.01 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,788 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.99. 1,368,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.