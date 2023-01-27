Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.10

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.10 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.83 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

