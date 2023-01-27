Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00030105 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $17.15 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00217688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.35 or 1.00021401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

