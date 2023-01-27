General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

GD stock opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $205.08 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

