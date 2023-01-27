GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.51 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $100.51 million and $29,117.86 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97926767 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,327.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.