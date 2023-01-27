GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.07.

GitLab Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

