Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

